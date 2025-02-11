Orlando high school teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old student, police say

article

An Orlando teacher has been arrested following an Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit investigation regarding inappropriate behavior towards a student.

What we know:

26-year-old Jarvis Mcsears Ward, a math teacher and assistant football coach at Lake Nona High School has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Following the investigation, Ward has been charged with:

One count of promoting a sexual performance of a child

Two counts of authority figure soliciting sex/conduct with student

One count of solicitation of a minor via computer

This investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is provided.