Orlando high school teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old student, police say
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando teacher has been arrested following an Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit investigation regarding inappropriate behavior towards a student.
What we know:
26-year-old Jarvis Mcsears Ward, a math teacher and assistant football coach at Lake Nona High School has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.
Following the investigation, Ward has been charged with:
- One count of promoting a sexual performance of a child
- Two counts of authority figure soliciting sex/conduct with student
- One count of solicitation of a minor via computer
This investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is provided.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando Police Department.