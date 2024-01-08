Raising Cane's to open second Orlando location this week near Orlando International Airport

article

More of Raising Cane's signature chicken fingers are coming to Orlando!

The popular restaurant known for its "craveable" chicken finger boxes and delicious sauce announced Monday it would open its second Orlando-area location in Lake Nona this week. The new Raising Cane's location opens Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 12040 Pioneers Way – just a few miles east of the Orlando International Airport.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. where 20 customers have a chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year, a spokesperson told FOX 35. The first 100 customers to purchase a Box Combo will also get a free commemorative T-shirt and a free Box Combo on their next visit.

"We anticipate huge lines!" the company said.

Photo: Raising Cane's

The Lake Nona opening comes weeks after the area's first-ever Raising Cane's opened in Orlando near the theme parks in November at 7105 Palm Parkway. This is also the 14th location in Florida.

"With all the growth in the Lake Nona Area, it’s a perfect place for us to bring our craveable Chicken Fingers," said Area Leader of Restaurants Alisa Petermichel. "As an Orlando resident, I’m excited both as a Crewmember and a resident to welcome the latest Raising Cane’s!"

Photo: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's said this new location brings over 130 jobs to the Orlando area, and they're still hiring for multiple positions.

The Lake Nona location will be open daily at 10 a.m. and close at midnight on Sunday to Wednesday and 1 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday.