New Walgreens coming to Lake Nona in 2024

Lake Nona is slated to get a new Walgreens location in 2024.

Commercial real estate developer The Morgan Companies announced this week that two new Walgreens locations are coming to Florida. One is slated for Sarasota, while the other will sit in 2.11 acres on the corner of Narcoossee Road and Luminary Boulevard in Lake Nona.

"Walgreens has been a trusted partner of ours for multiple decades," said The Morgan Companies President Trey Morgan. "We are proud to deliver Walgreens latest concept store to the communities of Lake Nona and Lakewood Ranch."

Construction on both 15,000-square-foot drugstores is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with completion expected in late fall 2024.