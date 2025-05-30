Gov. DeSantis to speak with Florida's emergency management director Friday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday morning in South Florida.
What we know:
The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. at a Home Depot store in Jupiter, located in Palm Beach County.
He will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director.
What we don't know:
At this time, specific details about the governor’s remarks have not been released. The news conference comes just days ahead of the official start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1.
FOX 35 News will stream the news conference live at the top of this page once it begins.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Governor's Office on May 30, 2025.