Gov. DeSantis to speak with Florida's emergency management director Friday morning

Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in South Florida at 9 a.m. He will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director.



Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday morning in South Florida.

What we know:

The briefing will take place at 9 a.m. at a Home Depot store in Jupiter, located in Palm Beach County.

He will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director.

What we don't know:

At this time, specific details about the governor’s remarks have not been released. The news conference comes just days ahead of the official start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

The news conference comes just days ahead of the official start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

