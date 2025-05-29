Hidden gems: 5 Florida beaches you must visit this summer

The Brief Looking for a peaceful escape with white sand, scenic views, and no crowds? These five hidden Florida beaches are perfect for a quiet summer getaway.

While millions flock to Florida's iconic coastlines each year, a quieter, lesser-known side of the Sunshine State offers secluded beaches where nature still takes center stage.

5 of Florida's best hidden gem beaches

Cayo Costa State Park

Nestled just off Florida’s Gulf Coast near Fort Myers is Cayo Costa State Park. Accessible only by private boat, this nine-mile-long barrier island offers visitors miles of unspoiled white sand beaches, vibrant shelling spots, and abundant wildlife — all without the crowds.

Whether you’re hiking through maritime forests, paddling alongside dolphins, or camping under the stars, Cayo Costa is a true sanctuary for those seeking solitude and nature’s raw beauty.

CAYO COSTA ISLAND, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: Landscapes from the protected Cayo Costa State Park, a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, as seen on JANUARY 08, 2020, in Cayo Costa, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images) Expand

Navarre Beach

Situated in the Florida Panhandle, this hidden gem is often overshadowed by its more famous neighbors. Navarre Beach offers uncrowded shores and a relaxed atmosphere.

A highlight of the beach? The Navarre Beach Fishing Pier is the longest in the Gulf of Mexico. It provides stunning views and great fishing opportunities.

The area is also known for its clear waters and family-friendly environment.

Blowings Rocks Preserve

The 73-acre preserve offers the largest limestone outcropping on Florida's east coast, with waves shooting through holes in the rocks, creating dramatic "blowing" effects.

Blowing Rocks Preserve offers scenic trails, diverse ecosystems including mangroves and beach dunes, swimming, snorkeling and unique geological formations that make for striking photos.

Shell Key Preserve

Shell Key Preserve is a remote barrier island near St. Pete Beach. It's frequented mostly by birds and other wildlife but is accessible to people by boat.

Its untouched beaches and mangrove forests offer visitors a peaceful retreat for birdwatching, shelling, and camping without the crowds.

Seagrove Beach

Seagrove Beach, along Florida’s Scenic Highway 30A, is known for its sugar-white sand and relaxed small-town vibe. It provides a quiet alternative to nearby tourist hubs while still offering charming local shops and natural beauty.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: