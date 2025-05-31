Man arrested for multiple retail thefts in Osceola County, deputies say

The Brief A man has been arrested after he committed multiple reported retail thefts in Osceola County. Deputies say the man admitted to selling the stolen merchandise for profit. The man is facing multiple charges, including grand theft, petit theft, dealing in stolen property and driving with a suspended license.



A man has been arrested after he committed multiple reported retail thefts in Osceola County and admitted to selling the stolen merchandise for profit, deputies say.

What happened?

What we know:

On May 28, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a delayed report regarding a series of retail thefts that occurred at the Lowe’s located at 4420 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.

When speaking with the store personnel, deputies say six separate theft incidents were reported as taking place between March 27 and April 28.

Store surveillance footage captured the suspect's vehicle, including the license plate, which helped detectives in identifying the suspect as 55-year-old Edwin Ibanez.

Investigators later determined that Ibanez was driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Pinellas County.

On May 29, officials spotted Ibanez operating the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop near Old Pleasant Hill Road and Cypress Parkway.

Deputies say Ibanez was taken into custody without incident.

Edwin Ibanez. 55, is facing multiple charges related to a series of thefts in Osceola County. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the total amount in losses from the combined thefts.

What they're saying:

Deputies say that later on Ibanez confessed to all six reported thefts and admitted to selling the stolen merchandise for profit.

What's next:

Ibanez is facing charges including two counts of grand theft, four counts of petit theft, six counts of dealing in stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

Ibanez currently sits in the Osceola County Jail.

