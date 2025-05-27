Lake County man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill during altercation
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lake County man was arrested May 20 after allegedly pointing a handgun at another man and threatening to kill him during an altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to a reported fight in the Leesburg area and learned the suspect had fled on foot.
CREDIT: Lake County Sheriff's Office
Multiple deputies, K-9 units, and the LCSO Aviation Unit, Eagle 1, searched the area and eventually located the suspect hiding in thick woods. With the help of aerial guidance, a K-9 unit apprehended the man, identified as Gage Carpenter.
Carpenter was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Lake County Jail.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.