Lake County man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill during altercation

By
Published  May 27, 2025 12:55pm EDT
Lake County
    • Gage Carpenter was arrested in Leesburg after allegedly pointing a handgun at a man and threatening to kill him during a fight. 
    • He was found hiding in nearby woods and apprehended by a K-9 unit with help from the sheriff’s aviation team.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lake County man was arrested May 20 after allegedly pointing a handgun at another man and threatening to kill him during an altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a reported fight in the Leesburg area and learned the suspect had fled on foot. 

CREDIT: Lake County Sheriff's Office

Multiple deputies, K-9 units, and the LCSO Aviation Unit, Eagle 1, searched the area and eventually located the suspect hiding in thick woods. With the help of aerial guidance, a K-9 unit apprehended the man, identified as Gage Carpenter.

Carpenter was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Lake County Jail.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Lake CountyCrime and Public SafetyLeesburg