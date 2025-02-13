Lake Nona High School student dies following street-racing crash

The Brief A Lake Nona High School senior student died Thursday following an alleged street-racing crash in Orange County. The fiery crash happened on Wednesday morning on Narcoossee Road near Nonacrest Drive. Authorities are asking for anyone that witnessed the crash or recorded video to contact police.



A Lake Nona High School student has died after he and two other students were hurt in a fiery car crash on Wednesday, allegedly the result of street racing, school officials and police confirmed.

School officials identified the student as Anthony Sanchez. He suffered severe burns in the crash and died Thursday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Two other students, who have not been identified by police or school officials, were also hurt in the crash. They were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police said it is believed that two vehicles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before both vehicles then crashed into trees along the side of the road. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three senior students of Lake Nona High School were involved in an alleged street-racing crash on Feb. 12, 2025, in Orlando. One of the students died of his injuries the following day, police said.

What happened?

The backstory:

On. Feb. 12, at 11 a.m., Orlando police responded to Narcoossee Road and Nonacrest Drive for a crash.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were traveling north on Narcoossee Road when they each struck separate trees on the side of the road. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire.

MORE NEWS: Orlando high school teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old student, police say

Three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They were later identified by an Orange County school board member as seniors of Lake Nona High School.

The crash shut down traffic in both directions as police investigated.

"It is strongly believed the vehicles were exceeding the posted speed limit and not operating in a safe manner," the Orlando Police Department said in an update on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"Our Lion, Anthony Sanchez will be deeply missed by all who knew him," Lake Nona High Principal Nikki Campbell said in a message to families and staff on Thursday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they go through this difficult time."

Campbell added that grief counselors are available on campus for any students or staff members who wish to speak with someone.

Statement from Lake Nona High School (Credit: Orange County Public Schools)

One couple said they saw the students pass by them earlier that morning when they were pulling out of a nearby store. Minutes later, they rolled up to the crash scene.

They helped pull one teen from one car and helped pull passengers out of a second car.

"Less than 5 minutes this all happened," Timothy Hannah said. "That's sad. I feel bad."

"I felt like I was seeing my own kids there," Melisa Sesma said. "If that was my son, I would have wanted someone to help."

The couple offered their condolences to the family, saying "We did the best we could."

MORE NEWS: Man dies after being struck by car fleeing from Orlando police, troopers say

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or recorded video footage is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit or report anonymously to Crimeline.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: