3 Lake Nona High School students injured during street racing crash

The Brief Three Lake Nona High School seniors were hospitalized after a fiery crash on Narcoossee Road, with one in critical condition and two suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Orlando Police believe reckless driving and high speeds led to the crash, which caused the vehicles to hit trees and catch fire. Nearby residents, who frequently witness speeding and drag racing in the area, hope this serves as a wake-up call for safer driving.



Three high school seniors from Lake Nona High are hospitalized after a fiery crash Wednesday morning along Narcoossee Road.

Nearby residents, like Michelle Dukin, say speeding in this area is common. "Hopefully this is a wake-up to those that drive Narcoossee," said Durkin. "Slow down a little bit and understand the rules of the road."

Orlando Police say the crash happened around 11a.m. just miles from Lake Nona High School.

An Orange County Schools board member says one of the teens is in critical condition with severe burns and two other teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

"This is the worst I’ve seen, but this is not the first time cars hit the trees and leave trees all over the place," said another nearby resident. "This is the worst today."

Orlando Police say investigators believe the cars were driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, before both cars lost control, crashing into trees and catching fire.

"I sit here every day listening to the car racing," said Durkin.

Other residents echoed hearing speeding cars."They are constantly drag racing, you know, racing here," said another nearby resident. "Going in and out of cars like they think they’re in the movie the fast and furious."

For the nearby residents who say speeding is all too common along Narcoossee road, they hope this serious crash is a wake-up call especially for teenage drivers.

"If this doesn’t deter them from doing anything like this anymore," said the nearby resident. "I don’t think anything else will."

The school district says grief counselors will be available tomorrow at Lake Nona High School for students.