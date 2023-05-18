Walt Disney Company cancels relocation of thousands of California workers to Orlando's Lake Nona

Disney announced Thursday that the company will no longer relocate its Imagineers, cast members, and employees from California to Florida citing changes in "new leadership" and "changing business conditions."

In an email to its team members obtained by FOX 35, Disney said they've decided not to move forward with the construction of its Lake Nona Campus. The company said they will individually speak to employees who have already made the move to Florida — where they may have a possibility of moving back to California.

In a statement, the President of Walt Disney World Resort said:

"Today, you may have heard the news that Disney is no longer moving forward on the construction of a new campus in the thriving and growing community of Lake Nona in Orlando. Since we first announced this project, several dynamics have changed, including a change in company leadership and evolving economic and business conditions."

A statement issued by Florida Senator Linda Stewart on Disney's decision to suspect its Lake Nona development said:

"While the news from Disney this afternoon comes as a disappointment, it should not be viewed as a reflection on Lake Nona. All industries continuously evaluate environments and economic factors when undertaking such large relocations, and today's announcement is understandable given the business climate we are in as a state."

This decision comes as conflicts continue to rise between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World. Recently on May 5, Gov. DeSantis signed a measure aimed at overturning controversial development agreements involving Walt Disney World.

A bill-signing announcement came after DeSantis said lawmakers had "acted appropriately" as he feuds with the entertainment giant.

The feud stems from Disney opposing a 2022 law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. The bill DeSantis signed (SB 1604) seeks to nullify agreements reached by Disney and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board shortly before the board was replaced by DeSantis appointees.

In 2021, Disney announced the relocation of 2,000 jobs from California to Florida at Orlando's Lake Nona community which was slated to take over the following 18 months.

On June 16, 2022, Disney said the timeline to move its employees to Lake Nona would be delayed from 2022 until 2026. In a statement, Disney said:

"While a growing number of our employees, who will ultimately work at the campus, have already made the move to Central Florida, we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026."

News of the delay came following Gov. Ron DeSantis' and Republican lawmakers voted to get rid of Disney's decades-old special tax district which was formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.