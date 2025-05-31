Family of man shot and killed by Orange County deputy asking for answers, accountability

The Brief An Orange County deputy shot and killed Tyrone Bartley during a drug raid at a Pine Hills residence, raising questions and concerns from Bartley's family and community groups. The incident matters as it highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement and communities, with calls for accountability and transparency in police actions. The sheriff's office plans to release bodycam footage of the shooting next week, which may provide further insights into the incident.



The family of a man that was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy is speaking out, asking for answers and accountability from law enforcement.

What happened?

What we know:

The family of 32-year-old Tyrone Bartley and members of "Orlando Against Police Crimes" held a news conference on Saturday at the shooting site in Pine Hills, demanding the "full story" and accountability from the sheriff's office.

The full circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear, and Bartley's family is seeking answers and accountability from law enforcement.

Tyrone Bartley, 32, was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy. (Credit: Family of Tyrone Bartley)

The backstory:

Bartley was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy earlier this month during a drug raid at a house in Pine Hills.

Deputies were executing a search warrant when they reportedly saw Bartley reach behind a door, where a rifle was found.

The sheriff's office had visited the address two weeks prior for a domestic violence call, during which drugs and a stolen gun were discovered.

The deputy who fired the gun is on paid leave.

‘Please take accountability’

What they're saying:

Brittani Jackson, Bartley's girlfriend, expressed her grief and called for the truth, stating: "Please take accountability. Instead of painting this amazing man out to be the bad guy, just tell the truth and admit you made a mistake."

The family of Tyrone Bartley is seeking answers after the man was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy. (Credit: Family of Tyrone Bartley)

Sheriff John Mina emphasized the dangers deputies face, stating: "This case just illustrates how dangerous this is for our deputies going into a home where we know loaded guns have already been recovered."

What's next:

Currently, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over the findings to the State Attorney's Office for review. The investigation will then go to the sheriff's office for an internal review.

The sheriff's office plans to release bodycam video of the shooting next week, which may provide further clarity on the incident and the actions of the deputies involved.

