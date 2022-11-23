5-year-old non-verbal autistic boy reported missing, wandered away from home

article

Officers are searching for a non-verbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing from his Orange County home Wednesday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for Aaron Pena who wandered away from his home in the area of the 11000 block Savannah Landing Circle around 12 p.m. He was also holding a boombox.

Aaron is three feet and 11 inches, weighs 41 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

He was wearing pajamas with dinosaur prints and was barefoot.

If you see him call 911 or contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.