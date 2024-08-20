New Orlando-area pizza shop location offering free pies all day on Tuesday

Stream FOX 35:

Blaze Pizza is celebrating its newest location by offering guests a free pie, no purchase necessary!

The create-your-own pizza shop opened its newest Orlando-area location at 11853 Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona on Monday. On Tuesday, customers who show up between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. will get a free 11-inch pizza of their choice.

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 11: Blaze Pizza employees making customized pizza for customers at the Build Your Own Pizza counter at Blaze Pizza on Dundas St E at Yonge Street in Toronto. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Expand

Chipotle says it's giving away $1 million in free burritos, BOGO offers

The newest Blaze Pizza location is over 2,600 square feet and offers seating for more than 50 people inside and another 50 on the outside, covered patio.

"We are thrilled to bring a new Florida Blaze Pizza location to the Lake Nona community," said Millennial Restaurant Group Market Leader Hartim Malkouari. "At Blaze, we are all about offering the highest quality ingredients, along with unmatched customer service and delicious menu items. We invite everyone out to give us a try next week and we can’t wait to give away free pizza to community members."

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 21, 2014 - Meat Eater pizza on the counter waiting for pick up during lunch-time at BLAZE PIZZA on East Colorado Blvd, Friday, February 21, 2014. (^^^/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images). (Photo by Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angel Expand

Whataburger announces its southernmost Florida location yet, but what about Orlando?

It should be noted that the restaurant is typically open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, but will close early at 9 p.m. on "Free Pizza Day."