3 injured after 2 cars catch fire in major crash; northbound lanes of Narcoossee Road reopen in Lake Nona

UPDATE:

All lanes of Narcoossee road have reopened.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A fiery car crash injured three people and caused major traffic on Wednesday in Lake Nona, according to the Orlando Police Department.

What led to the crash?

Officers said they responded to the scene of the crash at 11 a.m. which took place on northbound Narcoossee Road, between Savannah Park Drive and Nonacrest Drive.

Was anyone injured in the crash?

Officials have reported three people injured and transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

One person suffered from severe burns and was extricated, and another person was transported via AirCare, police said.

In an update, police said two individuals are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, while one remains in critical condition.

The Orlando Fire Department said both fires have been put out.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Narcoosee Road were originally shut down, but the soutbound lanes have since reopened.

Officials said drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes at this time.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

