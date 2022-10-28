Epic Universe Orlando: New Florida theme park on schedule to open summer 2025

The opening of Universal's high-anticipated new Florida theme park, Epic Universe, may be a few years away still, but construction is well underway, and the projected opening time frame remains on schedule, despite Hurricane Ian's flooding and damage in Florida, Comcast Corporation executives said in their Q3 earnings report earlier this week.