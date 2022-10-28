Epic Universe Orlando: New Florida theme park on schedule to open summer 2025
The opening of Universal's high-anticipated new Florida theme park, Epic Universe, may be a few years away still, but construction is well underway, and the projected opening time frame remains on schedule, despite Hurricane Ian's flooding and damage in Florida, Comcast Corporation executives said in their Q3 earnings report earlier this week.
Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe theme park delays opening to 2025: report
Universal had to pause construction on the park due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Orlando's 'Epic Universe' park
Executives confirmed the Nintendo-themed land during an earnings call.