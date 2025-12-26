Meals on Wheels delivers holiday cheer to Seminole County seniors

The Brief Meals on Wheels delivered hot meals and holiday gifts to homebound seniors on Christmas Day. The special deliveries provided comfort, connection, and a sense of community during the holiday.



Christmas morning started early for Meals on Wheels Etc volunteers as they packed up meals and presents in the cars for seniors in Seminole County.

Volunteers knocked on doors with warm meals in hand and wished recipients a Merry Christmas. For many seniors, the visit was the highlight of their holiday.

What is Meals on Wheels Etc.?

Meals on Wheels serves seniors who are unable to shop or cook for themselves due to age, health issues, or limited mobility.

Beyond providing nutritious meals, the program also plays a key role in checking on the wellbeing of homebound seniors and helping reduce loneliness.

Organizers say the holiday season can be especially difficult for seniors living alone, making these Christmas deliveries even more meaningful.

A year-round mission of care

While Christmas Day included special touches like wrapped presents and holiday greetings, Meals on Wheels continues its work year round. The organization delivers meals to seniors every week, ensuring they have consistent access to nutritious food and regular friendly visits.

Leaders say the Christmas deliveries were a special moment, but the mission never stops. They add Meals on Wheels is there long after the holidays, serving seniors with care and compassion.