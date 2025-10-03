Stardust Racers update: Epic Universe coaster prepared to open. What we know.

The Brief Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster is prepared to reopen as soon as this weekend, according to a letter from Universal Orlando Resort's president. The roller coaster could reopen as soon as Saturday afternoon, Oct. 4., the letter said. It comes nearly 3 weeks after 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala became unresponsive on the ride, and later died. It died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident.



Universal Orlando is prepared to reopen its Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe, slightly more than two weeks after the death of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala.

In a letter to Universal Team Members (employees) on Friday, Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin said teams have conducted several safety checks, inspections and investigations, and that the theme park was prepared to reopen the ride as early as Saturday afternoon, Oct. 4, 2025.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss," Irwin wrote in her letter, which was obtained by FOX 35 Orlando on Friday.

"Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides."

Dear Team Members,

As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala's family and loved ones for their loss. I am very grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care our team has shown during and since this tragic event took place.

As I previously indicated, our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout.



Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results. In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third-party roller coaster engineering expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings. I am thankful for their participation throughout this important process.

Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides.



This means we are prepared to reopen Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe on Saturday afternoon, October 4.

In the days ahead, please continue to take care of one another and know that as we continue to process this heartbreaking event, resources are always available should you need additional support.



I am confident we will continue to deliver extraordinary guest experiences that make our Destination so special. Thank you for everything you do every day.

With care and appreciation,

President and Chief Operating Officer

Universal Orlando Resort

What changes are being made to Stardust Racers?

In her letter, Universal Orlando Resort President Karen Irwin said that some operational and signage changes were being made to Stardust Racers.

"Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides."

FOX 35 reached out to Universal Orlando for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Who was Kevin Rodriguez Zavala?

On Sept. 17, 2025, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala became unresponsive while on Stardust Racers, a dual-launch roller coaster at Epic Universe. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The Orange County Medical Examiner said Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries," and ruled his death an accident. An incident report from the Orange County Fire Department said Universal paramedics responded quickly, and Orange County paramedics responded within 7-13 minutes.

Zavala had no pulse and was still in the ride restraints when paramedics arrived, the report said.

Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by Zavala's family, who is demanding full transparency into what happened and how to ensure it does not happen again.

Zavala was remembered by family as a theme park enthusiast, a loving brother, and someone who lived life fully and without limitations. He was born with a spinal injury, but lived a fully independent life, Crump said.

Lawsuit settled: Woman claims ‘permanent injuries’ after Stardust ride

Days after Zavala's death was reported, a woman filed a lawsuit against Epic Universe alleging negligence after she rode Stardust Racers during a preview. A day after, the woman and Universal reached a settlement and dismissed the suit, according to court records.

What is Stardust Racers?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, such as Universal Studios, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

What is Epic Universe?

On May 22, Epic Universe joined Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay as Universal's newest theme park in Orlando.

Epic Universe is home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.