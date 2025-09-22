Epic Universe death: State inspectors, Universal claim Stardust Racers ran normally before rider's death

Inspectors and investigators with the state of Florida and Universal said Monday that its preliminary investigation and findings have revealed that Stardust Racers, the dual-launch coaster at Epic Universe, ran normally, despite a rider becoming unresponsive and later dying at the hospital.

"Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures," Universal Orlando's president Karen Irwin said in a letter sent to Universal employees on Sunday.

"The department’s current findings align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement to FOX 35 on Monday.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was at Epic Universe with his girlfriend on Sept. 17, 2025. At some point on Stardust Racers, he became unresponsive. He later died at the hospital. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed that Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries," and ruled his death as accidental. Documents revealed that Zavala had a pre-existing spinal condition. However, it's unclear if that was a factor in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump hired by Kevin Rodriguez Zavala family

What they're saying:

The family of Kevin Zavala has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump in light of Zavala's death. They're demanding transparency into what happened.

"This tragic loss demands a thorough investigation and full transparency. A man died after boarding a ride that should have been safe. We will hold all responsible parties to account and fight to ensure Kevin’s family receives the answers and justice they deserve," said attorney Ben Crump in a statement.

In a news release, Crump's office said the family is demanding "full transparency, including the release of maintenance logs, inspection records, ride data, and video footage, to understand the circumstances surrounding Kevin’s death."

Crump and his team represented the father of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who fell out of the restraints of a drop tower ride at ICON Park in 2022.

Universal Orlando President: No issues found with Stardust Racers

In a letter sent to employees on Sunday, and obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, Universal Orlando President and Chief Operating Officer Karen Irwin told employees that its investigation so far has revealed that the ride "functioned as intended" and that the equipment was intact throughout the ride.

You can read the letter in full below:

Dear Team Members,

In my 35 years with Universal, few moments have been as difficult as this one.

As you may know, on Wednesday evening, a Guest was unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe, was transported to the hospital, and later sadly passed away.

Our hearts are with our Guest’s family and loved ones, and with all of you who have been impacted by this tragic loss.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, our Team Members, for the resilience, compassion and professionalism you have shown. I am proud of the way you supported one another and our Guests, while carrying out your responsibilities with care and excellence during an incredibly hard moment.

Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures. The attraction remains closed as we continue to work through a comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer of record. Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do.

In the days ahead, please be mindful that this is an ongoing investigation. I ask that you continue to support each other and remember emotional support resources are available for you both in-person and virtually.

Thank you for living our values and the commitment you bring to our Guests and each other, especially in moments like this. Together we will continue to move forward with compassion, care and professionalism.

With appreciation and care,

Karen Irwin

President & COO Universal Orlando Resort

Experts: Stardust Racers isn't the tallest or most extreme coaster out there

Nathan Macdonald is a licensed professional engineer and certified safety professional, with more than 12 years’ experience in thrill ride consulting. He works for Alpine Engineering & Design. He's not connected to Stardust Racers, but said what from he's seen, the ride fulfills all proper safety parameters.

"The length of track is on the longer side," Macdonald said, "G-forces that riders experiences are well within limits for engineering standards that are applicable. The heights and the drops, are not unusual, speeds are not excessive. They're actually fairly modest on just over 60mph is not bad," he said.

CPR was being performed on the Stardust Racers platform

According to a responding deputy, when he arrived at the Stardust Racers ride, he noticed several members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Universal's Health Services members performing CPR on Zavala on the loading platform, next to one of the ride's vehicles.

CPR continued as Zavala was transported by ambulance to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Roughly an hour after the first deputy arrived, Zavala was declared dead at the hospital, according to times provided in the incident report.

OCSO: No 911 calls were made

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it received no 911 calls related to the Stardust Racers incident. That was likely because riders have to place cell phones and all other loose items in secured lockers before being allowed to ride the coaster. Passengers also go through a medical detector before reaching the loading platform.

Who manufactured Stardust Racers?

Mack Rides, a German-based company, is the manufacturer of Epic Universe's Stardust Racers dueling coaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving the "Stardust Racers" attraction. As the investigation by the relevant authorities is still ongoing, we kindly ask for your understanding that we are currently unable to comment on the circumstances of the accident," a spokesperson said.

"Of course, we are in close contact with the operator and the authorities and are actively supporting the investigation. At this time, we must refer you to the operator’s press office for further information."

What is Stardust Racers? Is Stardust Racers open?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

The ride has been closed since Sept. 17. It's not known when it will reopen.

Report: Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections, and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

You can view the latest report, here.

About Epic Universe

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.