Epic Universe, Stardust Racers death: Ben Crump, family news conference in Orlando

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 24, in Orlando to discuss the death of Zavala – and demands for transparency – after his death following a ride on Stardust Racers.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died on the night of Sept. 17, 2025, after riding Stardust Racers, Epic Universe's highly-anticipated dual-launch roller coaster. Zavala, who was reportedly diagnosed with a spinal injury, was found to be unresponsive at the end of the ride. He later died at the hospital. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office said Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident. The specific circumstances of his death and contributing factors, if any, have not yet been released.

Press conference: When, how to watch live

Demands for transparency, ride logs, maintenance logs

What they're saying:

"This tragic loss demands a thorough investigation and full transparency. A man died after boarding a ride that should have been safe. We will hold all responsible parties to account and fight to ensure Kevin’s family receives the answers and justice they deserve," Crump said in a previous statement.

He added that the family was seeking transparency in understanding Zavala's death, including maintenance logs, inspection records, and ride data from Stardust Racers. They're also asking for video footage from the run Zavala was on.

Crump announced he had been retained by Zavala's family earlier this week. Crump represented Tyre Sampson's father, Yarnell Sampson, in a wrongful death lawsuit after the teenager died after falling out of the restraints of a drop tower-style ride in 2022 at ICON Park in Orlando. The Orlando FreeFall ride, which was managed by another company, was eventually torn down. Sampson's death also sparked legislation – "The Tyre Sampson Act" – adding more safety requirements for amusement park rides in Florida.

Epic Universe Orlando President: "Our hearts are with our Guest’s family and loved ones"

In statements, Universal has described Zavala's death as tragic and devastating. In a letter to Team Members last weekend, Universal Orlando President said its initial investigation has shown that Stardust Racers operated normally and that the ride's equipment.

"Our hearts are with our Guest’s family and loved ones, and with all of you who have been impacted by this tragic loss.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, our Team Members, for the resilience, compassion and professionalism you have shown. I am proud of the way you supported one another and our Guests, while carrying out your responsibilities with care and excellence during an incredibly hard moment.

Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures. The attraction remains closed as we continue to work through a comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer of record. Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do."

What is Stardust Racers? Is Stardust Racers open or closed?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

Stardust Racers has been closed since Sept. 17, 2025. As of Wednesday, Sept. 24, the ride was still closed, according to the Universal app. It's not known when it could or would reopen.

Report: Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections, and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

About Epic Universe

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.