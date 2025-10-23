Universal Orlando 2026 park-to-park tickets to include Epic Universe

article

The Brief Universal Orlando has launched ticket options for 2026. For the first time, multi-day ticket options include more than one day of access to Epic Universe. Universal says the 3-, 4- and 5-day ticket options are now on sale.



Universal Orlando has released more ticket options for those looking to visit its theme parks – Universal Orlando, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe – in 2026.

The big news with these ticket packages: More park-to-park options for people to visit Epic Universe, Universal's brand-new Florida theme park.

2026 Universal Orlando tickets

What we know:

The new three-, four- and five-day ticket options are now on sale and include admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Epic Universe.

For the first time, visitors will be able to use the multi-day tickets to visit Epic Universe each day. Previously, the multi-day tickets only allowed one day of access to the new park. Visitors can also use the park-to-park tickets to visit the theme parks, including Epic, multiple times on the same day.

Universal also gives visitors the option to upgrade their tickets to include access to its Volcano Bay water park.

3-Day tickets

Base Tickets: Multi-day access to Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure, or Epic Universe. One theme park access a day.

Park-to-Park: Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe for all these days.

4-Day and 5-Day Tickets

Access to Universal Orlando, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe.

One- and two-day ticket options that include access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure and a separate day of admission to Epic Universe will also be available for 2026.

How much are Universal, Epic Universe tickets?

Tickets to the theme parks depend on the park, day, season, and demand. However, tickets start at the following rates for a one-day, one-park ticket:

Volcano Bay: $80

Islands of Adventure: $119

Universal Studios: $119

Epic Universe: $139

According to the website, 3-day adult tickets start:

$118 (one park per day)

$139 (Park-To-Park + Hogwarts Express)

$154 (Park-To-Park, Hogwarts, Volcano Bay)

Epic Universe, which opened in May, features five themed lands, including Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Has Epic Universe been added to annual passes?

What we don't know:

Nope. And it's the biggest question APers (passholders) have. Will access to Epic Universe be added to annual passes?

So far, Universal has not released any confirmed details on whether that is an option being considered.