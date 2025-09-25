Epic Universe lawsuit: Woman claims 'permanent injuries' after Stardust Racers ride

Days after a man died following a ride on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers dueling coaster, a woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that she suffered "permanent injuries" after riding the coaster earlier this year.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in the Ninth Circuit Court of Florida, which serves Orange and Osceola County.

Here's what the lawsuit alleges

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, Sandi Streets visited Universal's Epic Universe as an invited business guest on April 30, 2025, and rode Stardust Racers. On her ride, she claims that her "head shook violently and slammed into her seat's headrest," causing permanent injuries.

She has charged Epic Universe with one count of negligence.

Epic Universe did not celebrate its grand opening until May 22, 2025, but opened under a soft opening – referred to by Universal as "technical rehearsals" – for several weeks prior.

"Defendant's Stardust Racers roller coaster twists, turns, drops, and flips without providing its riders with any head restraints. While riding Defendant's Stardust Racers roller coaster, Plaintiff's head shook violently and slammed into her seat's headrest throughout the duration of the ride. As a direct and proximate result, Defendant's Stardust Racers roller coaster caused

Plaintiff to sustain permanent injuries, as are more particularly set forth below," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit alleges that Universal violated its duty of care by failing to restrain her head during the ride, failed to inspect or maintain the coaster was in safe condition, and failed to properly warn her that her head would be shaken during the ride, among other allegations.

The lawsuit seeks at least $50,000 in damages and a trial by jury.

FOX 35 reached out to Universal on Thursday for comment on the filed lawsuit.

Epic Universe guest dies after riding Stardust Racers

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, was described as a "theme park enthusiast" and someone who did not let life's circumstances define – or limit – him. Zavala was born with a spinal injury and utilized a wheelchair, but was completely independent, attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Zavala's family, said.

On Sept. 17, 2025, he was at Epic Universe with his longtime girlfriend. Around 9 p.m., he and his girlfriend rode Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster, and at some point, Zavala became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The Orange County Medical Examiner said Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident.

Epic Universe has referred to Zavala's death as tragic and said its thoughts are with Zavala's family. Universal Orlando's president said its preliminary tests showed that the ride was working properly and intact on the day of the incident.

"Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures. The attraction remains closed as we continue to work through a comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer of record. Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do."

The family wants a "full and transparent" investigation and for Stardust Racers to remain closed until those investigations are completed. Stardust Racers has been closed since Sept. 17, according to the Universal app.