Kevin Rodriguez Zavala's family again demands Epic Universe's Stardust Racers to close for investigations

The Brief The family of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala is now demanding Stardust Racers be closed. Zavala died after riding the Epic Universe roller coaster in September. The demand comes after a new alleged report of restraint malfunctions on the ride.



The family of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after riding Epic Universe's Stardust Racers, released a new statement through their law firm on Thursday, demanding that the dual-launch roller coaster close again to complete various investigations.

The ride reopened on Oct. 4, 2025, almost three weeks after Zavala's death. Zavala was found unresponsive and bleeding at the end of a ride on Stardust Racers on Sept. 17. He had no pulse, officials said, and died at the hospital. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries. The Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident.

‘Nothing has been fixed’

Latest Updates:

On Thursday, Ben Crump's Office released a statement from Zavala's parents asking that the ride be shut down again, citing a news interview from someone who thought there may have been some sort of issue after the ride reopened.

FOX 35 is unable to independently verify that claim.

"Universal said the ride was safe, yet news reports show one of the same safety issues that my son experienced just happened again. That tells us nothing has been fixed. They reopened the ride before giving us answers, and the danger is still there," Zavala's parents said in a prepared statement.

"Every rider deserves to come home safe. Until this ride’s restraint system is proven safe and the truth about Kevin’s death is made public, it should not carry another passenger. Kevin’s blood is on Universal’s hands until they do right by him and all riders by closing Stardust Racers until we get answers."

Universal Orlando's president said its investigations and ride tests revealed Stardust Racers operated normally from start to finish, and that its employees followed all procedures.

Ahead of opening, Universal said it had updated some of its operations, as well as signage, alerting guests to the potential risks of the roller coaster. Universal now requires guests with mobility issues to independently board the ride, and removes the part where employees could assist. Stardust Racers does have a transfer mechanism to assist.

‘We want better safety standards, not to tear down Universal, Stardust Racers'

What they're saying:

Earlier this week, Zavala's family expressed their disappointment that Universal reopened Stardust Racers before allowing their experts to inspect the ride, or completing the investigations they want to see.

But, both parents said their goal is not to tear down Universal or force the ride to be closed forever. They want to know fully what happened during Zavala's ride and, if there were any safety concerns that could be improved, to fix them so no other family has to deal with the heartbreak they're dealing with.

"We're not against Universal, and we know people love the theme parks because Kevin loved them," the family said. "We just believe every guest deserves to feel safe, no matter who they are, or whether they walk or even roll. When something this tragic happens, the right thing to do is stop, look closely, and find what went wrong, not move on as if nothing happened."

Attorney Ben Crump accused Universal of putting "profits over people."

The other side:

In a letter to Universal Team Members last week, Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin said teams have conducted several safety checks, inspections and investigations.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss," Irwin wrote in her letter. "Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides."

What happened to Kevin Rodriguez Zavala?

The backstory:

Zavala became unresponsive last month while on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster and later died at the hospital, officials said. He died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident.

Zavala is remembered by his loved ones as a "theme park enthusiast" and someone who lived a completely independent life. Attorneys and family said that Zavala, who used a wheelchair and was born with a spinal injury, did not have a medical emergency and was not under any medical restrictions on the day that he and his girlfriend were at Epic Universe.