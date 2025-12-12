Reports: Doctor claims Kevin Rodriguez Zavala didn't have a pulse after riding Stardust Racers

The Brief A doctor on vacation at EPIC Universe witnessed Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala on Stardust Racers the day he died. The doctor told investigators she thought Rodriguez-Zavala was already dead when the ride came back to the station. Rodriguez-Zavala died from multiple blunt force injuries, a medical examiner determined. His death was ruled accidental.



A doctor – who was on vacation at Universal Studio's EPIC Universe – witnessed the moments following of Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala on the duel-launch roller coaster Stardust Racers in September, which led to his death.

Orange County Sheriff's Office, who released its investigation report of the events on Sept. 17, provided the doctor's account of what took place that day.

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, 2025 at 9 p.m., first responders and paramedics responded to Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster after a rider, later identified as Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, became unconscious and unresponsive at some point on or after the ride. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rodriguez-Zavala and his girlfriend had arrived at the park at 9 a.m. that day and had ridden several rides – including other roller coasters – before getting on the Stardust Racers that day.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Zavala's death as accidental and said that he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

He died at 10:05 p.m.

What we know:

The doctor was waiting in line for the ride when she heard a person yell, "Get me out!" The report said the doctor assumed someone was having a hard time breathing, but she saw a woman – later identified as Rodriguez-Zavala's girlfriend – and Rodriguez-Zavala – who was described as unresponsive.

Rodriguez-Zavala and his girlfriend sat on the second-to-last pair of chairs on the ride vehicle, OCSO reported.

No one heard the girlfriend scream for help until the ride vehicle was getting close to the station, the report said.

What injuries did Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala have?

The doctor told the sheriff's office Rodriguez-Zavala was completely slouched over with blood surrounding him. He was completely unresponsive with his arm hanging over the side, the doctor said.

"[The girlfriend] stated she believed he was secured in, however when the ride began the first downhill Kevin flew forward striking his head. {She] stated she seen Kevin hit his head multiple times. [She] attempted to hold him back but couldn’t do so," an investigator noted in the report.

Rodriguez-Zavala's femur was broken in half and resting on the back of the chair, the doctor said. The doctor said she thought his broken femurs had a significant role in the fact that Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was able to reach the metal bar in front of him where he hit his head.



An employee told investigators had injures to his face and had lost a significant amount of blood. Another ride worker described Rodriguez-Zavala's legs as being "inverted."

‘Believed he was not alive’

The doctor attempted to find Rodriguez-Zavala's pulse on his arm and neck, but couldn't find one. The doctor told investigators, "I couldn’t 100% be certain, but I was relatively confident at that point that he was lifeless," the report said.

The doctor said she didn't tell Rodriguez-Zavala's girlfriend she thought he was dead.

Previous injuries, conditions

Rodriguez-Zavala's parents told investigators their son was born with Spinal Cord Atrophy, specifically at his T2-T5 vertebra that which required surgeries throughout his life. In 2010, he had surgery for a hip dislocation and had a fractured femur in 2020, his parents told investigators.

The parents said it was unclear how Rodriguez-Zavala's previously broke, but that it happened at home.

What they're saying:

Interviews with workers on Stardust Racers that day confirm that after taking two to three attempts to get the lap bar correctly on Rodriguez-Zavala, a worker said, "The guest met all of our safety restrictions and ABLE procedures."

Who was Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala?

Remembered as a "theme park enthusiast," Rodriguez-Zavala was described as someone who was "one-of-a-kind," he family called him in a statement posted on Go Fund Me.

"Kevin was truly one of a kind. He had an old soul—wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding," the post said. "He was the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own. Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit. He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility."

