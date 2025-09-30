Epic Universe Stardust Racers death was not an 'isolated incident' and ‘entirely preventable,' Ben Crump says

The Brief Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, held a news conference Tuesday morning to share the latest updates in the Epic Universe death investigation case. Zavala became unresponsive earlier this month while on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster and later died at the hospital, officials said. He died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident. Crump says multiple riders and witnesses that have come forward since the incident prove that Zavala's death as not an isolated incident.



It's been almost two weeks since 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala became unresponsive while on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster and later died at the hospital. Since then, Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of Zavala, said multiple other riders and witnesses have come forward to share similiar experiences while riding the coaster.

Crump says this proves the incident was not isolated and is encouraging others to come forward to help Zavala's family obtain answers.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

Crump held a news conference with other attorneys and Zavala's family Tuesday morning in Orlando to share the latest updates in the case.

During the event, Crump highlighted the recent events he says have come to light since Zavala was killed on Sept. 17.

Crump says he has heard from multiple riders and witnesses who suffered similar injuries to Zavala, and the attorneys on the case are now working to speak with these people to gather more information.

Several of Zavala's family members even came forward to read comments from a woman's GoFundMe page, who said she suffered a similar head injury, lost consciousness and was even hospitalized after riding the coaster. However, the attorney said none of the others who complained of injuries were disabled, while Zavala was in a wheelchair due to spinal cord atrophy.

With the prior reports of injuries, Crump is asking what more could Universal have done to prevent the death of Zavala. There's still a lot of unanswered questions Zavala's family wants from the theme park concerning the safety of the coaster and what could be done to improve the restraints on the ride.

Crump said the investigation is of great public concern, and Zavala's family needs more answers from Universal, especially when it comes to accessing the ride to conduct their own private investigation and get access to videos of the incident, which they believe exist.

What you can do:

Zavala's family is asking anyone from the public who has suffered similar injuries or witnessed similar incidents to come forward.

"Please, please," Zavala's father begged. "We need to know what happened. Give us some answers, please."

What's next:

Crump says Zavala's family is undergoing intense counseling and working to obtain scheduled time with Universal to do their own private inspection.

The family is also asking for the ride to remain closed until their investigations are completed, as well as calling for additional safety measures.

Dig deeper:

Signed into law in May 2023, the Tyre Sampson Act implements stricter safety regulations for amusement rides by requiring rides over 100 feet to have both seat belts and harnesses, mandating unannounced inspections by the state, requiring documentation for any ride modifications, and increasing employee training and accident reporting requirements. The law also includes provisions for the hiring of new state inspectors to enforce these new rules.

The act was named after the 14-year-old who died in a fall from an amusement park ride in 2022 at Orlando's Icon Park. Crump also represented Sampson's family.

Universal, as well as other large Florida theme parks, are exempt from the act's ride safety requirements, because the law grandfathered in large parks that already had self-inspection systems.

"We will be calling upon greater government oversight of large companies like Universal, instead of just letting them self report," one attorney said.

What happened to Kevin Rodriguez Zavala?

The backstory:

Zavala became unresponsive earlier this month while on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster and later died at the hospital, officials said. He died from "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident.

Zavala is remembered by his loved ones as a "theme park enthusiast" and someone who lived a completely independent life. Attorneys and family said that Zavala, who used a wheelchair and was born with a spinal injury, did not have a medical emergency and was not under any medical restrictions on the day that he and his girlfriend were at Epic Universe.

What is Stardust Racers? Is Stardust Racers open or closed?

Local perspective:

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

Stardust Racers has been closed since Sept. 17. As of Sept. 30, the ride was still closed, according to the Universal app. It's not known when it could or would reopen.

Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

By the numbers:

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, such as Universal Studios, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

What is Epic Universe?

Big picture view:

On May 22, Epic Universe joined Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay as Universal's newest theme park in Orlando.

Epic Universe is home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.