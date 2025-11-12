New Universal permit hints at expansion project at Epic Universe

The Brief A new permit filed by Universal last week indicates that the resort is getting ready for an expansion project at Epic Universe. The permit specifically calls for "site utilities and foundation work" as part of a 150,000-square-foot project. An expansion at Epic Universe is part of Universal's long-term plans to transform its Orlando resort into a weeklong destination.



Universal Orlando might be getting ready for an expansion project at its new Epic Universe theme park, a new permit indicates.

A new construction permit filed last week with Orange County shows that Universal is planning site development work at an address that corresponds with the new park.

The permit specifically calls for "site utilities" and "foundation" work for a 150,000-square-foot project.

Beyond that, the permit doesn't offer any details about what the project is or where exactly in the park it will be.

Architect and design firm Baker Barrios Architects is listed as the contractor that will be performing the work. The firm has worked on a number of projects around the Central Florida area, including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando and the Amway Center (now known as the Kia Center).

Epic Universe expansion plans

Although Universal hasn't announced any specific expansion plans for Epic Universe, it's no secret that plans are in the works.

Universal executives have previously teased expansion plans. "We have a slate of new attractions that are already in development for every one of our parks," Universal Orlando president Karen Irwin said in a video promoting the new park. "We're already planning the next thing at Epic."

The park was also built with expansion pads in place for future attractions and/or lands.

"If you fly over Epic, or you look at Google Earth, you'll see how we planned the park," Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said during the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in September. "And you'll see greenfield space between the existing worlds, and this is strategically positioned to give us flexibility to expand a world or create a new world."

Any expansion at Epic Universe would be beneficial to Universal and help get it a step closer to its goal of making Universal Orlando a weeklong destination.

"You know the idea was to have Epic head us toward a weeklong vacation type of experience, and what we’re seeing as Epic is now in the market is that it’s driving higher per-cap spending and attendance across the entirety of Universal Orlando," Comcast president Mike Cavanagh said in an earnings call last month.

Comcast, the parent company of Universal Destinations & Experiences, reported last month that theme park revenue grew 18.7% in the third quarter. Executives said the driving force behind the double-digit growth was the success of Epic Universe.

What is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe, the newest theme park at Universal Orlando, opened on May 22.

The park currently offers 11 rides, shows, dining and shopping across its five themed lands: Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

There are also three new hotels located within the Epic Universe area. They include Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.