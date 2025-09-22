Ben Crump hired by family of man who died after riding Epic Universe's Stardust Racers coaster

The family of a 32-year-old man who became unresponsive and died after riding a roller coaster at Epic Universe in Florida has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala became unresponsive at some point while on Stardust Racers on the evening of Sept. 10, 2025. Paramedics performed CPR on Zavala on the ride platform and in the ambulance to the hospital, where he was eventually pronounced deceased. The Orange County Medical Examiner said Zavala died from "multiple blunt force injuries," and ruled his death an accident.

In a statement, attorney Ben Crump said the family wants "full transparency" in understanding the circumstances of Zavala's death, including "maintenance logs, inspection records, ride data, and video footage."

What they're saying:

"This tragic loss demands a thorough investigation and full transparency. A man died after boarding a ride that should have been safe. We will hold all responsible parties to account and fight to ensure Kevin’s family receives the answers and justice they deserve," Crump said in a prepared statement.

Universal Orlando President: Stardust Racers operated normally

Inspectors and investigators with the state of Florida and Universal said Monday that its preliminary investigation and findings have revealed that Stardust Racers ran normally, despite a rider becoming unresponsive and later dying at the hospital.

"Our internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures," Universal Orlando's president Karen Irwin said in a letter sent to Universal employees on Sunday.

"The department’s current findings align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement to FOX 35 on Monday.

Kevin Zavala remembered as "one of a kind"

Family and friends who knew Kevin Rodriguez Zavala remembered him as "one of a kind," according to a statement posted to a GoFundMe page.

"Kevin was truly one of a kind. He had an old soul—wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding. He was the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own. Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit. He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility."

"Kevin was deeply loved by everyone who knew him. As a son, he brought warmth and pride to our parents’ hearts. As a brother and uncle, he was a source of laughter, guidance, and unconditional love. As a friend, he was loyal, thoughtful, and always present. His presence lit up every room, and his absence leaves a space no one can fill."

CPR was being performed on the Stardust Racers platform

According to a responding deputy, when he arrived at the Stardust Racers ride, he noticed several members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Universal's Health Services members performing CPR on Zavala on the loading platform, next to one of the ride's vehicles.

CPR continued as Zavala was transported by ambulance to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Roughly an hour after the first deputy arrived, Zavala was declared dead at the hospital, according to times provided in the incident report.

OCSO: No 911 calls were made

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it received no 911 calls related to the Stardust Racers incident. That was likely because riders have to place cell phones and all other loose items in secured lockers before being allowed to ride the coaster. Passengers also go through a medical detector before reaching the loading platform.

Who manufactured Stardust Racers?

Mack Rides, a German-based company, is the manufacturer of Epic Universe's Stardust Racers dueling coaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving the "Stardust Racers" attraction. As the investigation by the relevant authorities is still ongoing, we kindly ask for your understanding that we are currently unable to comment on the circumstances of the accident," a spokesperson said.

"Of course, we are in close contact with the operator and the authorities and are actively supporting the investigation. At this time, we must refer you to the operator’s press office for further information."

What is Stardust Racers? Is Stardust Racers open?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

The ride has been closed since Sept. 17. It's not known when it will reopen.

Report: Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections, and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.You can view the latest report, here.

About Epic Universe

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.