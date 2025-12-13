Kevin Rodriguez Zavala's family, Universal reach agreement in Epic Universe Stardust Racers death: Attorneys

The Brief The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala and Universal have reached a "resolution" following his death, attorneys representing the family announced Saturday. Zavala became unconscious and unresponsive while riding Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster at Universal's new Epic Universe theme park. The terms are confidential. The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Medical Examiner's Office released detailed reports on the investigation into Zavala's death. It was ruled an accident.



The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala and Universal have reached an "amicable resolution" following the man's death after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe, attorneys representing the family announced Saturday afternoon.

Through their attorney, Ben Crump, the family released a short statement on Saturday afternoon.

"The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala and Universal have reached an amicable resolution in this matter. The terms are confidential. The family is grateful for the community’s support and asks for privacy at this time."

FOX 35 has reached out to Universal for comment.

The announcement comes days after the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner released their reports on Zavala's death. Both determined that Zavala's death was an accident and that no criminal acts occurred.

Those reports provided the most extensive timeline to date of what potentially happened on the ride – from when Zavala boarded the coaster with his girlfriend, and what happened in the moments after the train re-entered the station. It also includes several summary interviews with the first responders, Zavala's girlfriend, and his parents.

What happened?

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, 2025 at 9 p.m., first responders and paramedics responded to Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster after a rider, later identified as Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, became unconscious and unresponsive at some point on or after the ride. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Since then, investigations have been launched to determine what happened to Zavala on the ride. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Zavala's death as accidental and said that he died from multiple blunt force injuries.