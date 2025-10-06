Stardust Racers update: Attorney Ben Crump, Zavala family condemn Epic Universe ride opening

Attorney Ben Crump will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to discuss the reopening of the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe, less than three weeks after the death of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala. You can watch in the video player above and on the FOX Local app.

Crump and Zavala's family had asked that the dual-launch coaster remain closed until several investigations were completed to determine how Zavala died. Universal has said that its investigations have found that the ride operated normally, and that its team members followed all procedures.

Zavala died on Sept. 17, 2025, after becoming unconscious at some point while on the ride. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident.

Stardust Racers reopened on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 4.

What they're saying:

"Stardust Racers is evidence in an active death investigation. Reopening the ride before our experts can examine every component is unadulterated spoliation of evidence, a grave risk to public safety, and puts profit over people’s lives. Universal reportedly told employees the ride functioned as intended. If that is accurate, then the design itself is deadly. We are demanding that Universal pause the reopening, preserve all evidence, and allow our experts to inspect it. If they refuse, we will address Universal’s callous actions in court," said Attorney Ben Crump in a written statement last Friday, after Universal Orlando Resort's president shared opening details in an email to employees.

"By rushing to reopen this ride as if nothing happened, Universal is showing great disrespect for Kevin’s life, our family’s pain, and the safety of every rider who steps onto that coaster. We are horrified that Universal would put the ride back into operation so quickly," said Zavala's parents, Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz and Ana Zavala, in a joint statement.