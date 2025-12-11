Kevin Rodriguez Zavala: Death report explains what happened on Stardust Racers ride

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released its 11-page incident report into the death of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who became unconscious and died after riding the Stardust Racers dual-launch roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe.

It provides the most extensive timeline to date of what potentially happened on the ride – from when Zavala boarded the coaster with his girlfriend, and what happened in the moments after the train re-entered the station. It also includes several summary interviews with the first responders, Zavala's girlfriend, and his parents.

Some details may be difficult or graphic to read. Viewer discretion is advised.

No criminal acts determined in Stardust Racers ride death

The report concludes that Zavala's death was ruled accidental, something that the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office previously said. It also notes that no criminal acts were determined to have occurred — concluding the Orange County Sheriff's Office's role in the investigation, the report said.

Girlfriend: Kevin Zavala hit his head on lap bar on first hill

Investigators conducted at least two interviews with Kevin's girlfriend after the incident. She told investigators that it took employees 3–4 attempts to secure his lapbar enough to get the green light to launch the ride.

The report said employees pushed down on his lap bar 3-4 times. Both noted that it did not appear that Kevin was in any pain or discomfort, according to the report.

Kevin's girlfriend was seated next to him on the ride. She said on the first hill it appeared that Kevin lunged forward and hit his head on the metal bar. He then continued to hit his head multiple times throughout the ride, which features more hills and inversions.

"[The girlfriend] stated she believed he was secured in, however when the ride began the first downhill Kevin flew forward striking his head. {She] stated she seen Kevin hit his head multiple times. [She] attempted to hold him back but couldn’t do so," an investigator noted in the report.

Ride timeline

Timeline:

There was surveillance video of the ride that Kevin was on, but it did not show close-ups of every moment. Here is the timeline included in the report.

8:54:20 p.m.: Ride staff started to help the decedent get seated in the ride.

8:56:57 p.m.: The ride departs the loading/ unloading dock.

8:56:57 p.m.: The ride is observed at the launch point (beginning of ride) and the victim appears to be engaged and well.

8:58:28 p.m.: the ride cart is observed at the final break, but the video is from a distance, and you cannot see the decedent.

8:58:28 p.m.: the ride arrived back at the loading/unloading dock, and it is evident the decedent is unresponsive

Witness account from the doctor waiting in line

A doctor who was waiting to board the next ride vehicle told investigators she heard a woman yelling, "Get me out!" and believed a rider might be having trouble breathing. She identified herself as a doctor and approached the scene, where she said she saw blood on the woman's face and then noticed Zavala unresponsive in his seat.

The doctor said he was slumped over with blood around him while ride staff "appeared frozen." She jumped over a fence to reach him and was unable to find a pulse.

"I couldn’t 100% be certain, but I was relatively confident at that point that he was lifeless," she told investigators.

She noted both legs appeared to be fractured at the femurs, with one "completely broken in half" and resting on the back of the seat. She told investigators that she believed the leg injuries may have contributed to him striking his head on the metal bar in front of him.

The doctor said she left before Rodriguez-Zavala was removed from the vehicle, but believed he was not alive when she examined him.

The doctor also told investigators that she did not believe that just because Zavala didn’t have use of his legs that that was the sole reason why this occurred.

What Kevin Zavala's parents have said

His parents, Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz and Anne Zavala, said he was born with spinal cord atrophy affecting the T2–T5 vertebrae and had undergone multiple surgeries. They said he had previously suffered a hip dislocation and a fractured femur that required surgery.

He was also taken medication to help with those injuries.

His mom told investigators that she did not like Kevin riding roller coasters, but that he would not listen to their concerns. Zavala has been described as a theme park enthusiast.

What the employees said

Epic Universe employees said in their statements that Zavala was wanted and OK'd to go on the ride. Employees asked Zavala if he could transfer to the ride on his own. He reportedly said yes. It was then noted that Zavala needed help transferring. Employees then used their "lateral transfer" device, which helps guests unable to walk.

Universal Captain

"I wanded him and asked if he would be ok with transferring and he said yes, so one of my team members escorted him while I helped another guest. [Another employee) and I then were told he had difficulty transferring and would need our transfer device which is designed to assist guest unable to walk. We brought the device over to him and he transferred into it easily. It was a very normal transfer and he met all ride requirements. He transferred from the device into the vehicle easily…"

Universal Active Team Captain

He was loaded onto the vehicle, and I checked his lap bar. I followed proper procedures and when I noticed his indicater was in the red, but enough to where the lapbar could be adjusted, for our procedures. I asked him if he was okay with me pushing his lap bar in a little more, and he said yes. I gave It a small push, and the indicator states it was good for him to ride. I then visually re-checked the lapbar, per our procedures, and we were able to clear the train. The train completes its cycle, and the estop button was pressed. I could not see why, until I was told that a guest was severely injured, being that guest I called and helped removed the guests we were currently loading."

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, 2025 at 9 p.m., first responders and paramedics responded to Epic Universe's Stardust Racers roller coaster after a rider, later identified as Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, became unconscious and unresponsive at some point on or after the ride. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Since then, investigations have been launched to determine what happened to Zavala on the ride. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Zavala's death as accidental and said that he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

