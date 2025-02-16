Former Magic player and current Mavericks assistant coach arrested, charged with aggravated assault

article

Former Orlando Magic Guard and current Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, Darrell Armstrong, was arrested in Dallas, according to reporting done by FOX 4 and the Dallas Police Department.

What we know:

On Saturday around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the call. The investigation revealed that 56-year-old Armstrong hit his girlfriend with a gun and threatened to shoot her while the two were arguing.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Armstrong says the incident began when his girlfriend began to question him about a text from another woman, according to FOX 4.

Armstrong's girlfriend told police that Armstrong had been drinking and demanded that she give him her set of keys to their apartment.

She then claimed that while Armstrong was on the phone with another person, he picked up a pistol and hit her on the right side of her face. Armstrong then loaded the pistol and said "I'm going to shoot you," according to the affidavit.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Dallas Mavericks released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident.

We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

NBA Background

Timeline:

Darrell Armstrong played in the NBA for 14 seasons before becoming an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks in 2009.

NBA teams Armstrong played for:

Orlando Magic : Played for the Magic from 1994–2003

Dallas Mavericks : Played for the Mavericks from 2004–2006

New Orleans Hornets : Played for the Hornets from 2003–2004

Indiana Pacers : Played for the Pacers from 2006–2007

New Jersey Nets: Played for the Nets from 2007–2008

Career Highlights:

In 1999, became the first player to win both the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards in the same season.

In a 1999 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, stole an inbounds pass and won the game with a layup.

In 2001, recorded 22 points and 16 assists in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

