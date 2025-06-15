Reports: Orlando Magic trade Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Desmond Bane

article

The Brief The Orlando Magic have agreed to a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. What the Grizzlies get: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, & future draft picks What the Magic get: Desmond Bane



The Orlando Magic have reportedly agreed to trade Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and future draft picks for the Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane, according to ESPN and the Associated Press, citing sources.

What we know:

According to the AP, the deal between the Magic and the Grizzlies is still awaiting approval from the NBA. But, here's how the deal looks:

Orlando Magic

Acquire Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies

Acquire Cole Anthony

Acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

3 of the Magic's future first-round draft picks (including a 16th selection in this year's upcoming draft)

ESPN was first to report the agreement. The Magic have not yet commented on the reports.

Desmond Bane, 26, had a career-best 23.7 point average along with a career-high 3.3 three-pointers per game in 2023-2024. His career season led to his five-year, $207 million max contract extension with Memphis back in 2023.

The Orlando Magic moved on from former first round pick Cole Anthony, who they selected with the 15th overall pick back in 2020. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is also part of this deal, was traded from Orlando after a one-year stint with the team.

Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman has said in the past the franchise is taking an "aggressive, win now approach" this offseason. This move would bring Orlando a stronger presence in the Eastern Conference.

Bane joins the core of Orlando alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: