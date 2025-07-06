Orlando Magic sign free agent guard Tyus Jones

The Brief The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Tyus Jones, bringing veteran leadership and elite playmaking to their young roster. Jones averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists last season with the Phoenix Suns and ranked second in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio. He holds the league record for leading that category in six straight seasons and will wear No. 2 for Orlando.



The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Tyus Jones, the team announced Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy.

"We are excited to welcome Tyus to the Orlando Magic family," said Jeff Weltman, the team's president of basketball operations. "He is the ultimate pro, who will bring to our team a blend of IQ, playmaking and shooting. Known for his character and leadership, Tyus will be a tremendous mentor to our young core."

Jones, a 6-foot, 196-pound guard, played in 81 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, starting 58. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game. He shot 41.4% from three-point range and 89.5% from the free-throw line, while ranking second in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.71).

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 13: Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns goes up for a layup in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 13, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees t Expand

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The 28-year-old has played for Minnesota, Memphis, Washington and Phoenix over nine NBA seasons, averaging 7.7 points and 4.4 assists across 682 career games. He holds the NBA record for leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio in six straight seasons (2018–24), including a single-season record of 7.35 in 2023–24.

Jones, originally selected 24th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by Cleveland, played his lone college season at Duke University, where he helped lead the Blue Devils to a national championship in 2015 and was named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Jones will wear No. 2 for Orlando.