Orlando Magic reveal new logo, uniforms, court design
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are hoping to create some buzz ahead of next season with a new logo and new uniforms. The Florida-based NBA team revealed its new design – billed as an ode to its past, while looking ahead to its future.
A star returns
The Orlando Magic revealed an updated logo and new uniforms. Source: Orlando Magic.
The updated logo and uniform designs bring back the iconic star imagery from the past — the cascading star trail in the logo, and replacing the "A" in "Orlando" and "Magic" with that same star.
This is the first major brand update to Orlando’s primary look since the 2008-09 season and pays tribute to the team's original 1989-98 design.
Pinstripes are back
Longtime Orlando Magic fans will recognize the pinstripe warm-up suits from the 1990s. The pinstripes are back and added to the team's new uniforms.
There are three versions:
- Association (white)
- Icon (blue)
- Statement (black) - Only Jordan brand uniform in lineup
What they're saying:
"The Orlando Magic’s mission is to be world champions on and off the court. The logo and uniforms are an extension of that mission and a direct reflection of the excellence our organization strives for from our ownership to our staff, coaches and players," said Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes.
"Based on fan feedback, the new logo was a collaboration and really a labor of love keeping in mind the affinity our fans have for our brand identity. This logo and new uniforms signify the beginning of a new era of excellence for the Magic while paying homage to the past. We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes."
A reveal event was held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.