NBA to host 2026 games in Berlin, London featuring Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies

The Brief The NBA will host regular-season games in Berlin and London in January 2026. The Grizzlies and Magic will face off as part of a broader European tour. Games in Paris and Manchester are also slated for 2027 and 2028.



The NBA announced Tuesday that the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will play regular-season games in Berlin and in London next January, as part of the league’s expanding international schedule.

What we know:

The NBA has announced that the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will play regular-season games in Berlin on Jan. 15, 2026, and in London on Jan. 18, 2026. These matchups mark the league’s first regular-season game in Germany and its 10th in London.

Future games are also planned for Manchester and Paris in 2027 and Berlin and Paris again in 2028, with teams and exact dates to be revealed closer to those seasons.

What we don't know:

Ticket sale dates for the 2026 games have not yet been announced. The identities of the teams playing in the 2027 and 2028 international games are still unknown.

Timeline:

It's unclear whether additional cities could be added to future NBA Europe Game schedules but here is what we know about the timeline:

Jan. 15, 2026: Grizzlies vs. Magic in Berlin (Uber Arena)

Jan. 18, 2026: Grizzlies vs. Magic in London (The O2)

2027: Games in Manchester (Co-op Live) and Paris (Accor Arena)

2028: Games in Berlin and Paris (venues TBD)

The backstory:

The NBA has steadily expanded its global presence since the 1980s through international exhibitions and regular-season games.

While London and Paris have frequently hosted NBA matchups, Berlin and Manchester are newer destinations for regular-season contests, reflecting the league’s commitment to deepening its European footprint.

Big picture view:

The games reflect the NBA’s broader global strategy to grow its fan base outside North America. With major stars like Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, and Germany’s own Wagner brothers, the league is strategically tapping into key markets in Europe, especially Germany and the UK. Community events, clinics, and sponsor activations will further embed the NBA experience across host cities.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the National Basketball Association.



