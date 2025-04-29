Orlando Magic eliminated from NBA Playoffs as Tatum leads Celtics to 4-1 playoff series win

The Brief Jayson Tatum scored 35 points to lead the Celtics to a 120-89 win over the Magic in Game 5. Orlando unraveled after Paolo Banchero fouled out early in the third quarter. Boston advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals and awaits its next opponent.



Jayson Tatum had 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away after Magic star Paolo Banchero went to the bench with five fouls, beating Orlando 120-89 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

What we know:

The Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 120-89 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night, clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. His performance helped the Celtics capitalize after Orlando’s Paolo Banchero was sidelined with foul trouble in the third quarter.

Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Banchero had 19 and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who have not won a playoff series since Dwight Howard, Vince Carter and coach Stan Van Gundy led them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2010.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Banchero’s extended absence in the third quarter might have changed the game had he stayed on the floor. There’s also uncertainty about who Boston will face next, as the Knicks and Pistons continue their series.

The backstory:

Boston entered the postseason as the defending champions and the league’s most prolific 3-point shooting team. However, they went the entire first half without a made 3-pointer — their first such drought since 2021. Orlando hasn’t won a playoff series since 2010, during the Dwight Howard era. This marked another missed opportunity in their rebuilding journey.

Timeline:

Boston trailed by nine in the first half and was down 51-47 in the third quarter when Banchero picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in quick succession. He was benched for the remainder of the third, during which Boston went on a 31-9 run to break the game open. From there, the Celtics coasted to victory.

What's next:

The defending NBA champions will play either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round. The Knicks lead their series 3-2 despite falling 106-103 earlier Tuesday in New York.

