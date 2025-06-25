Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins is stepping down

The Brief Alex Martins will step down as CEO and become Vice Chair on July 1. Charlie Freeman will take over business operations, while the CEO role will not be refilled. Ryan and Cole DeVos are expanding their roles within the organization, continuing the DeVos family's leadership involvement.



The Orlando Magic announced a new leadership structure on Wednesday.

Current CEO Alex Martins is transitioning to a newly created role of Vice Chair effective July 1, where he will advise the Board of Directors on long-term strategy.

What they're saying:

"We thank Alex for his exemplary service to the Magic organization as CEO," Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said in a statement. "Since joining the team in 1989, Alex’s commitment to excellence has distinguished him as an extraordinary leader in our organization and the Orlando community. When Alex communicated his intention to retire several years ago, our family decided to create a new role leveraging his experience. We are pleased he has agreed to continue our partnership and congratulate him on his new role as Vice Chair."

Charlie Freeman, currently President of Business Operations, will assume leadership of the franchise’s business functions, reporting directly to the Magic Board of Directors.

"Charlie is a skilled and strategic leader in whom we have tremendous trust," DeVos added. "With his deep expertise in business operations, our family is confident he is the right leader for this time in our organization. We congratulate him and look forward to the powerful impact his leadership will bring."

What's next:

Ryan DeVos will expand his role as Managing Director, focusing on aligning the organization with DeVos family values and strategy across operations. Cole DeVos will join the Magic in a full-time management development role starting in the 2025–2026 season.

Jeff Weltman remains President of Basketball Operations, and the CEO role formerly held by Martins will not be filled.

