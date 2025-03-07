Orlando Magic's Dwight Howard to be inducted into Hall of Fame

The Brief The Orlando Magic has announced it will induct Dwight Howard into its Hall of Fame on March 24. Howard will become the 13th inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. Howard played with the Orlando Magic for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012.



It's official — Dwight Howard will be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

Howard will become the 13th inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. He played with the Orlando Magic for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012.

Howard will be inducted on March 24 at the Kia Center.

‘Undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic’

What we know:

In a press release from the Orlando Magic on March 6, it was announced that Howard's induction will take place at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, March 24, near the Orlando Magic Fan Experience in the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.

In addition to the induction ceremony, Howard will be honored later that night during the Orlando Magic's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip off for the game is at 7 p.m.

Those who wish to purchase tickets to the game can do so by visiting OrlandoMagic.com or by calling (407) 89-MAGIC.

What they're saying:

"Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic," CEO Alex Martins said. "From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame."

Dwight Howard played eight seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2004 to 2012. (Credit: Getty Images, Rocky Widner)

Who is Dwight Howard?

The backstory:

Howard was originally selected with the first overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

Howard played eight seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2004 to 2012.

He helped the Orlando Magic reach the 2009 NBA Finals and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010.

During his tenure with the Orlando Magic, Howard was named to the All-NBA First Team in five consecutive seasons from 2007 to 2012, the most of any player in Orlando Magic history, and was All-NBA Third Team once (2006-2007).

In 2009-2010, he became the first player in franchise history to be named to the All-NBA First Team unanimously.

Howard also became the first player in NBA history to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in three straight seasons from 2008-2011.

He earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors four consecutive times (2008-2012) and was All-Defensive Second Team once (2007-2008).

In addition, Howard was named an NBA All-Star six consecutive times from 2007-2012, leading all vote-getters in both 2009 and 2012.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2004-2005, was NBA Player of the Month six times and NBA Player of the Week 18 times, both which mark the most in franchise history.

Howard was also the recipient of the Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award a team-record six times (2004-2005, 2007-2012), given to the player who dedicates his efforts beyond the basketball court to enhance the lives of others.

Howard is a 2025 Finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

By the numbers:

Howard appeared in 621 regular-season games (620 starts) with the Orlando Magic.

These were his number averages:

18.4 points per game

13.0 rebounds per game

1.5 assists per game

2.16 blocks per game

1.01 steals per game

36.2 minutes per game

Shot .577 (4,034-6,988) from the floor

Howard also appeared and started in 57 playoff games with the Orlando Magic.

These were his playoff number averages:

19.9 points per game

14.4 rebounds per game

1.4 assists per game

2.77 blocks per game

39.4 minutes per game

Shot .600 (393-655) from the floor

Howard stands as the Orlando Magic’s all-time leader in points scored (11,435), rebounds (8,072), blocked shots (1,344), free throws made (3,366), free throws attempted (5,727) and minutes played (22,471).

Entering this season, he also ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in games played (third, 621), field goals made (third, 4,034), steals (fourth, 626) and field goals attempted (fourth, 6,988).

Who else is in the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame?

Big picture view:

The Orlando Magic Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the great players, coaches and executives who have had a major impact during the team’s history. It bridges the past with the future of Orlando Magic basketball. The exhibit, located in Kia Center on the terrace level near the Orlando Magic Fan Experience, also provides fans with an opportunity to learn the team's history while they are in the building.

The Orlando Magic unveiled its inaugural Hall of Fame class on April 9, 2014, naming the first two inductees: Magic co-founder Pat Williams and the team’s first-ever draft pick and current community ambassador, Nick Anderson.

Other members of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame include Shaquille O’Neal (2015), Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (2022) and Dennis Scott (2023).

Howard will become the 13th inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

