NBA Draft: Orlando Magic trade up to acquire promising French forward Noah Penda

The Orlando Magic have obtained the draft rights to Noah Penda, the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, through a trade with the Boston Celtics.

What we know:

The Orlando Magic have acquired the draft rights to Noah Penda, the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the Boston Celtics.

In exchange, Orlando sent the rights to Amari Williams (46th pick), Max Shulga (57th pick), and two future second-round picks (2026 and 2027) to Boston. Penda, a 6-foot-7 forward from France, was a standout in both the LNB Elite and Pro B leagues and earned MVP honors at the LNB Young Player All-Star Game.

What we don't know:

The Magic haven’t confirmed how Penda fits into their short-term rotation plans or whether other roster moves are on the horizon as a result of the trade.

The backstory:

Penda had a breakout season in France, averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for Le Mans Sarthe in LNB Elite. His two-way potential was evident as he ranked among the league leaders in steals and rebounding.

He also helped lead France to gold at the 2024 FIBA U20 Eurobasket. The Magic, in need of versatile, high-motor forwards, appear to be betting on Penda’s upside and international pedigree.

