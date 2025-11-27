Giving back: Orlando Magic serves Coalition for the Homeless on Thanksgiving

The Brief The Orlando Magic served warm meals at the Coalition for the Homeless on Thanksgiving. The breakfast was made possible by Orlando Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley. The Coalition for the Homeless houses individuals in need and serves three meals a day.



In an ongoing partnership of 33 years, the Orlando Magic served Thanksgiving breakfast at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida on Thursday.

In one of its longest-standing traditions, several Magic staff members served residents in need this holiday.

Volunteer serve individuals at the Coalition for the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

Several Magic staff members, including Magic Managing Director Ryan DeVos and his wife Michelle, Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman, Magic General Manager Anthony Parker, Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, served numerous people in need on Nov. 27 during a Thanksgiving breakfast.

Hundreds of families – men, women and children – in need gathered at the Coalition for the Homeless for a warm meal. They were served an assortment scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, sausage links and hashbrowns.

The breakfast was made possible by Orlando Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley, a press release said.

"It’s so important, especially this time of year around the holidays," Mosley explained. "Just being able to give back and (see) our players that want to give back," Mosely said. "As (part of) the Magic organization, it’s what we need to do in the community and what we continue to do in the community. It’s so important for all of us."

"We're giving everybody a warm meal and some dignity and some hope around Thanksgiving," Coalition for the Homeless CEO Brad Butterstein – who stepped into the role this summer – said. He said it's special to have the Orlando Magic serve the meal.

Last week, Magic Guard Jace Richardson distributed 400 Thanksgiving meals to underserved Central Florida at the annual Block Out Hunger Thanksgiving Celebration at the Eatonville Boys & Girls Club. Center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. also hosted a Thanksgiving event at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Lake Nona – honoring veterans and active-duty military members.

Who is the Orlando Magic?

The Orlando Magic are an American professional basketball team based in Orlando, Florida. The team, which dates back to 1989, competes in the National Basketball Association.

Who is the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida?

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, located in Orlando, houses individuals and provides three meals a day. That's around 230,000 meals a year, with the need increasing, Butterstein said.

"The need is great out there," Butterstein said. "A lot of time, hunger and homelessness go together."