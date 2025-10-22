Orlando Magic open season with high expectations against Miami Heat

The Brief Orlando launches its season against the Miami Heat with renewed optimism. Jalen Suggs returns from injury as the Magic look to prove their preseason promise. Fans and players alike feel a new sense of confidence inside the Kia Center.



Downtown Orlando is buzzing on Wednesday night as the Magic open their season at the Kia Center against the Miami Heat.

For the first time in years, Orlando enters the season with a lot of buzz.

What we know:

This opener carries extra weight — for the first time in years, Orlando begins the campaign as one of the preseason favorites to make a deep playoff run. The team’s undefeated preseason and the return of guard Jalen Suggs have fueled optimism among players and fans alike.

What we don't know:

While expectations are high, questions remain about whether the Magic can sustain their preseason momentum in the regular season and stay healthy.

Jalen Suggs’ return from a knee injury offers a boost, but it’s unclear how quickly he’ll regain his full rhythm and durability over an 82-game stretch.

The backstory:

Last season, the Magic showed flashes of potential but were hampered by injuries and inexperience. Suggs’ knee injury cut his season short, and the team struggled to maintain chemistry.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Over the summer, Orlando focused on development and continuity — a strategy that paid off in the preseason, where they went undefeated and showcased growth on both ends of the court.

What they're saying:

Players and coaches expressed excitement and focus ahead of the home opener.

"I’ve really just been excited to get to 7 o’clock," Suggs said after the team’s shootaround. "Just going through film this morning, knowing I get to put things into action tonight — it’s exciting."

Star forward Paolo Banchero compared the season’s start to a new beginning.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"It always feels like the first day of school," he said. "You know it’s a long journey, but you just take it one game at a time and have fun."

Head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized preparation and discipline.

"They’re going to come in here ready," Mosley said of the Heat. "We’ve got to be focused from the jump."

Big picture view:

This game marks more than just another season opener — it’s a test of whether Orlando can transition from a rebuilding team to a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.