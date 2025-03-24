Dwight Howard inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

The Brief Dwight Howard was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, honoring his eight-year tenure with the team. He holds multiple franchise records and helped lead the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. Howard expressed deep gratitude, calling Orlando his home and reflecting on his journey with the team.



‘Overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion’

History on the Hardwood:

Dwight Howard was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame on Monday, becoming the 13th person to receive the honor. The ceremony took place ahead of the Magic’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, one of Howard’s former teams. Howard, who was drafted first overall by the Magic in 2004, holds franchise records in multiple categories, including points, rebounds, blocks, and minutes played.

The Magic also made history by drawing the largest attendance in franchise history at 19,598. The previous best was 19,587, set on Dec. 29, 2023 when Orlando hosted New York.

The backstory:

Howard played eight seasons in Orlando, leading the team to the NBA Finals in 2009 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010. He was a dominant force in the league during his tenure, winning three consecutive NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. Though his departure from the Magic in 2012 was controversial, his impact on the franchise remains undeniable.

What they're saying:

Howard reflected on his time in Orlando with gratitude.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion, reflecting on my journey with the Orlando Magic. It brings back a flood of memories, challenges, triumphs, and more importantly, the people who stood by me throughout."

Magic CEO Alex Martin acknowledged Howard’s contributions,

"Some of the greatest memories in Magic history came during that era… just to have watched Dwight, his incredible play, along with his teammates, those were great times that Magic fans will never forget."

Howard also spoke about his deep connection to the city.

"This place has been my home. It’s where I started my career. It was the most important eight years of my young life… there were a lot of things I had to grow up and learn fast."

Big picture view:

Howard’s induction cements his legacy as one of the greatest players in Magic history. Despite his exit from Orlando over a decade ago, the ceremony serves as a moment of reconciliation between Howard and the franchise. The event also highlights the Magic’s ongoing efforts to honor their history while building for the future.

Wagner, Banchero power the Magic to a 118-106 win

Magic Win:

Franz Wagner recorded 32 points and eight assists, while Paolo Banchero contributed 30 points and seven rebounds as the Orlando Magic handed the Los Angeles Lakers their third straight loss, 118-106, on Monday night.

Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 32 points, while LeBron James added 24 points and eight assists, but Los Angeles has now dropped seven of its last 10 games.

Off the bench, Anthony Black provided a spark for Orlando with 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Austin Reaves scored 17 points for the Lakers, including eight in the first quarter. Despite leading by nine late in the first half, Los Angeles was outscored 34-18 in the third quarter.

