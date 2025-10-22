Magic edge Heat 125-121 behind Suggs’ return

The Brief The Magic rallied late to top the Miami Heat 125-121 in a season opener. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane combined for 71 points. Suggs shined in his return, hitting a go-ahead jumper in the final minute.



Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each scored 24 points, and Desmond Bane added 23 in his Orlando debut as the Magic edged the Miami Heat 125-121 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Miami led by seven points midway through the fourth quarter but went cold down the stretch, failing to make a field goal for more than four minutes as Orlando rallied to take control.

What we know:

Magic guard Jalen Suggs, returning from injury, finished with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

His late defensive plays and clutch shooting helped swing the momentum. Suggs’ short jumper with 58.7 seconds left gave the Magic the lead for good, and Wendell Carter Jr. sealed the win with two free throws in the final seconds.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Norman Powell led Miami with 28 points, while Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, and Davion Mitchell had 16 points and 12 assists.

The backstory:

The matchup marked the 143rd regular-season meeting between the Magic and Heat — Florida’s long-standing intrastate rivalry. Miami’s 39-38 lead after the first quarter was the highest-scoring opening period in the series’ history.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The game also served as a debut for Desmond Bane, who joined Orlando this offseason on a five-year deal. He made an immediate impact, hitting his first two 3-point shots and going 3-for-7 from deep overall.

For the Heat, the season opener came without Tyler Herro, last year’s leading scorer, who remains sidelined following ankle surgery in September.

What's next:

Both teams are set to continue early-season play Friday — the Heat visiting Memphis and the Magic hosting Atlanta.