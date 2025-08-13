Orlando Magic face Miami Heat in Puerto Rico for preseason opener

The Brief The Orlando Magic will open their 2025 preseason in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against the Miami Heat on Oct. 4. The team will also play in Philadelphia before hosting Miami and New Orleans at the Kia Center. Training camp begins Sept. 30, and tickets for all preseason games are on sale now.



What we know:

The Orlando Magic will open their 2025 preseason in San Juan, Puerto Rico, facing the Miami Heat on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Following that game, they will play at Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 10, before returning home to the Kia Center for two more preseason games: Miami on Sunday, Oct. 12, and New Orleans on Thursday, Oct. 16. Training camp begins Sept. 30 at the AdventHealth Training Center.

What we don't know:

Details about player lineups, potential injuries, or roster changes for the preseason games have not been released. Ticket demand for the Puerto Rico game, as well as special events or promotions surrounding these games, is also unclear.

Timeline:

Opening in Puerto Rico is part of the team’s effort to engage with fans outside Florida and expand its regional presence.

Sept. 30 — Orlando Magic training camp opens at AdventHealth Training Center.

Oct. 4 — Preseason opener vs. Miami in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 8 p.m.

Oct. 10 — Game at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — Home game vs. Miami at Kia Center, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Home game vs. New Orleans at Kia Center, 7 p.m.

