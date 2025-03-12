Orlando Magic's Kia Center among top 5 arenas NBA fans must visit, study reveals

The Brief A new study by FlashPicks, a betting picks, parlays, predictions and news brand, has revealed the best NBA arenas for tourists to visit. The Orlando Magic ranked fifth on the list, with Kia Center the top TripAdvisor reviews. All 30 teams were rated on 11 different factors and given a total score out of 100.



Many visit Orlando for the theme parks and attractions. However, The City Beautiful has more to offer visitors, according to this recent FlashPicks study.

Research shows that basketball fans and tourists can look forward to visiting Orlando for a magical entertainment experience.

What is the study?

A new study conducted by FlashPicks, a sports community that specializes in sports betting entertainment, revealed the best NBA arenas for sports fans and tourists to check out.

The study ranked all 30 NBA teams and their venues using a point scale out of 100.

Every team was assessed on 11 different factors, including the average price of a ticket, the cost of food and drink, parking price, local crime rate and the distance to the nearest metro station.

Researchers also evaluated TripAdvisor reviews, the number of bars in the area and the popularity of each arena using Google search data and Instagram hashtags.

How high did the Orlando Magic rank?

By the numbers:

The Orlando Magic ranked fifth out of 30 teams in terms of tourist attractiveness.

According to FlashPicks, the Magic finished with an overall score of 64.9 out of 100,

Kia Center has the highest percentage of "excellent" TripAdvisor reviews of all NBA arenas at 75.6%, compared to the average percentage of 54.2%.

Parking is available for $25 and the average price of a ticket to watch the Magic is $40.75, which is well below the average price of $55.58.

The study also took into consideration the Orlando area, stating that Orlando's local crime rate is third at just 28.93 offenses per 1,000 residents.

A look at the top 10 best NBA teams to visit

According to FlashPicks, here is a list of the 10 best NBA teams and arenas for tourists to visit:

New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden, 70.4/100 Houston Rockets, Toyota Center, 67/100 Minnesota Timberwolves, Target Center, 66.5/100 Dallas Mavericks, American Airlines Center, 65.7/100 Orlando Magic, Kia Center, 64.9/100 Charlotte Hornets, Spectrum Center, 64.6/100 Toronto Raptors, Scotiabank Arena, 64.5/100 Boston Celtics, TD Garden, 64.3/100 Oklahoma City Thunder, Paycom Center, 64.2/100 Washington Wizards, Capital One Arena, 64/100

