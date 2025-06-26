NBA Draft: Orlando Magic select Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with 25th pick of first round

The Brief The Orlando Magic selected guard Jase Richardson with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft, adding scoring and defense to their young core. The Michigan State standout is the son of former Magic guard Jason Richardson. His arrival comes amid high expectations as the team eyes a deeper playoff run in 2026.



The Orlando Magic selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Orlando Magic selected Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, announced Wednesday night at the KIA Center.

A standout freshman, Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game and shot over 41% from beyond the arc, helping lead the Spartans to an Elite Eight appearance. At 6-foot-1, Richardson brings scoring and perimeter defense to a Magic team seeking to build on last season’s playoff appearance.

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen how quickly Richardson will adjust to the NBA level or how significant a role he’ll play in his rookie season. With the Magic already carrying a deep, youthful roster, his immediate impact will depend on team needs and summer development.

Orlando's trade rumors, including interest in Memphis’ Desmond Bane, also raise questions about how this pick fits into broader roster plans.

The backstory:

Richardson is the son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson, who played 13 seasons in the league, including two with Orlando. The elder Richardson averaged 12.8 points during his stint with the Magic from 2010 to 2012.

Jase, following in his father’s footsteps, carved out his own path at Michigan State and quickly emerged as a top-tier collegiate guard in his freshman year.

Big picture view:

The Magic are clearly in a transition phase, focused on maximizing a competitive window before rookie contracts expire and cap flexibility tightens.

The pick aligns with the team’s strategy of adding efficient perimeter shooting and defensive versatility — both key to competing in a guard-driven league. Richardson’s youth and NBA pedigree could offer both upside and marketing appeal for a franchise looking to solidify its Eastern Conference presence.

What they're saying:

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised newly drafted guard Jase Richardson for his defensive mindset and basketball IQ during a post-draft interview, shortly after the team selected Richardson with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"He’s been coached hard his whole life, and I think that’s a big piece of who he is," Mosley said. "[He’s an] on-ball defender, a positional defender, and he understands what he needs to do and how he needs to play. Again, he’s up for the challenge in whatever we ask him to do."

Jeff Weltman, President of Basketball Operations acknowledged the front office had to reassess its approach after trading the No. 16 pick to Memphis for Desmond Bane earlier in the offseason — a move that signaled a shift toward a win-now mentality.

"We had a lot of discussions about that. You know, the timeline and is this the time to pick a developmental player? We didn't want to sacrifice a quality player, a quality person, just to put somebody on the court. And we kind of felt Jace was the intersection of all those things, because he's such a smart player. He's an excellent shooter, which obviously was one of our missions to set out in the summer," said Weltman.

He added that despite trading away the 16th pick, Richardson had already been under serious consideration at that spot.

Why you should care:

The selection also holds emotional resonance for fans who remember his father’s time in Orlando. The younger Richardson will wear No. 11 for the Magic.

