Minibike crash in Orange County leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured: FHP

The Brief Two minibike riders crashed into the back of an SUV in Orange County on Sunday evening. One of the riders died; the other sustained serious injuries. The occupants of the SUV were not injured.



A man is dead and a teenager seriously injured after a minibike crash Sunday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at Orange and Nela avenues.

Troopers said a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Orlando, were riding separate minibikes northbound on Orange Avenue when they failed to stop for an SUV that was halted in traffic ahead.

Both riders collided with the back of the SUV and were thrown off of their bikes.

MORE NEWS: Motorcyclists hospitalized after striking alligator on I-4: FHP

They were taken to local hospitals where the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old sustained serious injuries but was reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday night. Authorities noted that the teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, while the man was not.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were not hurt and remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

The specific factors that led the riders to fail to stop – such as speed, impairment, or mechanical issues – have not yet been determined.

The crash remains under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: