Buc-ee's sues Winter Park shop over its beaver t-shirts

It's beaver vs. beaver. Buc-ee’s has filed a lawsuit against a Florida oddities shop over its Krampus-inspired Buc-ee's beaver t-shirt.

In the 14-page lawsuit, Buc-ee's argues that Prometheus Esoterica, a self-described Gothic boutique in Winter Park that sells "morbid antiquities," like taxidermy and animal skeletons, used Buc-ee’s' beaver logo on t-shirts and other items without permission – and in violation of its trademark.

According to the lawsuit, Prometheus Esoterica promoted the sale of its t-shirt designs, including a "Krampus Buccee,' on its Instagram page, as well as similar stickers.

Among the allegations against the Florida shop:

Federal trademark infringement

Federal unfair competition

Common law trademark infringement

Common law unjust enrichment

Violation of Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act

Lawyers for Buc-ee's are seeking damages for the alleged infringement, an injunction preventing the shop from making more merchandise featuring its logo, and to destroy all items featuring its logo, according to the lawsuit. They're asking for a jury trial.

"Defendant’s unauthorized use of the BUC-EE’S Marks is likely to cause confusion among consumers. Consumers are likely to perceive a connection or association as to the source, sponsorship, or affiliation of the parties’ products and services, when in fact none exists," the lawsuit states.

FOX 35 reached out to the Winter Park shop for comment on Friday. We have not received a response.

Earlier this year, Texas-based Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against Super Fuels, claiming that its logo – a cartoon smiling pup with a red cape standing in front of a blue circle – was too similar to its logo, a cartoon beaver in a red hat standing with a yellow circle behind it.