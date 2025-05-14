Polk Co. Sheriff issues alligator advisory, sign installed after back-to-back attacks

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd issued an alligator advisory Tuesday and unveiled a warning sign near Tiger Creek following two recent attacks, including a fatal incident earlier this month. A 61-year-old woman was killed May 6 while canoeing near Lake Kissimmee when an alligator capsized her boat. Officials urge the public to stay alert near waterways, keep pets leashed, and report concerns to FWC’s nuisance alligator hotline.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has issued an alligator advisory and installed a sign for the Tiger Creek area following back-to-back attacks.

Alligator advisory sign installed, Tiger Creek area

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Sgt. Michael Hill unveiled a new alligator warning sign Tuesday for the Tiger Creek area in eastern Polk County, where recent attacks have raised safety concerns.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently investigated a fatal alligator attack in Tiger Creek, which runs between Tiger Lake and Lake Kissimmee.

A non-fatal attack also occurred in the same area in early March.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to maintain a safe distance from alligators and remain vigilant while near the water.

Florida woman killed by alligator while canoeing

Why you should care:

A 61-year-old Davenport woman was killed on May 6, 2025, while canoeing at Lake Kissimmee State Park.

Cynthia Diekema of Davenport was canoeing with her husband near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee in approximately two and a half feet of water.

According to FWC officials, the couple’s canoe passed over a large alligator, prompting it to thrash and capsize the canoe, throwing the couple into the water.

The woman reportedly landed on top of the alligator and was bitten. She was later spotted by a Polk County Sheriff's Office helicopter and recovered by FWC officers, but died of her injuries.

8-foot alligator bites kayaker

Why you should care:

On March 3, 2025, police were contacted after a kayaker was bitten by an alligator in Osceola County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office pinpointed the location as Tiger Canal Creek.

20 people were part of the kayaking group. One person sustained injuries and one person had their life jacket ripped off.

According to FWC, the victim was bitten on the elbow and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the alligator.

The gator measured 8 feet and 4 inches long.

What to do if you see an alligator: FWC

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.

