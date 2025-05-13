2 dozen undocumented immigrants arrested at Florida construction sites: HSI

The Brief A U.S. Homeland Security Investigation operation targeted construction sites in Wildwood, Florida on Tuesday. More than 2 dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested. Those arrested were from Mexico, Guatamala, and Honduras, HSI said in a post on X.



More than two dozen undocumented immigrants have been arrested at construction sites in Wildwood, Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Wildwood is located south of The Villages, and about an hour northwest of Orlando.

What we know:

HSI Tampa posted a video on Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, showing HSI agents walking through what appeared to be a neighborhood under construction. The short video clip did not show anyone being arrested or detained.

In a post on X, HSI Tampa said more than two dozen illegal immigrants were arrested in Tuesday's targeted operation. Those arrested were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, HSI said, adding that some of the people had been previously deported.

In a post earlier in the day, HSI Tampa said Florida was one of the "fastest growing" regions in the U.S. and that it was investigation whether construction companies were hiring undocumented immigrants.

What we don't know:

Specific details on the total number of people arrested nor the charges were not immediately released by HSI. It also was not immediately clear what led to the presumed targeted operation in Wildwood, nor if any other construction sites around the state were part of a similar operation.

Big picture view:

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more than 100 FHP troopers had been sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals, allowing them to conduct immigration enforcement independent of the federal government.

Immigration enforcement has been a large priority for the federal government under President Donald Trump's Administration. Several Florida state agencies have signed 287g agreements with HSI, allowing them to assist with federal immigration enforcement, including executing arrest warrants, conducting arrests, and being part of targeted enforcement operations.