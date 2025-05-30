Florida child found dead inside home after two-week absence from school, deputies say

The Brief A 6-year-old child was found dead during a welfare check at a St. Lucie County home. The child had been missing from school since May 14, prompting concern. Authorities are treating the case as a suspicious death and continue to investigate.



Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child who was found deceased inside a home Friday morning after being absent from school for more than two weeks.

What we know:

Deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of a 6-year-old child during a welfare check at a home on Bedford Drive around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 30.

The welfare check was prompted by concerns raised by a School Resource Deputy after the child had been absent from school for more than two weeks.

The child was found dead inside a bedroom, and investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's identity or the cause of death. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named. It is also unclear whether there were prior welfare concerns or previous involvement by child protective services.

The backstory:

The child had not been seen at school since May 14 and the absence raised alarms for school staff, leading the School Resource Deputy to request a welfare check. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies encountered the child’s mother, who led them to the room where the child was found deceased.

Timeline:

The child’s last known attendance at school was on May 14. On May 30, deputies conducted a welfare check and discovered the body. The sheriff's office publicly announced the investigation later that day.

What they're saying:

Few details have been released by the sheriff’s office.

"This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time," the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. "The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the community."

